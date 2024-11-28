Harare City Council Orders Business Owners To Place Three Bins At Premises
The City of Harare has ordered building and business premises owners to place at least three bins outside their properties.
In a public notice issued on Thursday, November 28, Harare’s Acting Town Clerk, Phakamile Mabhena Moyo, announced that the directive is effective immediately.
The City of Harare would like to notify building owners and business premises owners that they are required to have at least three (3) bins outside their premises.Feedback
This directive is with immediate effect and building owners who do not comply will not only be heavily fined but will have their buildings closed.
This notice is issued in accordance with the Harare Statutory Instrument 158/86 Anti-Litter By Law.
Moyo further stated that the Council will have no choice but to enforce the law against those who fail to comply.
