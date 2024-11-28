Joachim Chivayo Arrested In South Africa For Unlawful Possession Of R15 Million Gold Bars

The Gauteng Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team, in collaboration with their head office counterparts, achieved a significant breakthrough in their fight against illegal precious metal trading by arresting the two suspects involved in the unlawful possession of gold. On Tuesday, at approximately 1:15 PM, the dedicated team executed a meticulously planned operation, leading to the successful arrests of the suspects. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543

Ramovha said Chivayo and Gungwa were arrested as they were attempting to find a buyer for the minerals. He said:

he suspects, Joachim Chivayo, a 33-year-old Zimbabwean national, and Ayanda Brian Gungwa, a 20-year-old South African citizen, were promptly arrested at Helderwyk Estate. The seized gold, valued at approximately R15 million, underscores the gravity of the crime.

Captain Ramovha also said that law enforcement agents seized a Mercedes Benz SUV during the arrest of Chivayo and Gungwa.

The two men have been charged with illegal possession of gold and violating the Precious Metals Act. The case has been registered at the Brakpan police station.

Both suspects made their first court appearance on Wednesday and were remanded in custody.

The Hawks have confirmed that further investigations are underway to trace the origin of the gold and identify any additional suspects involved in the illegal trade.

More: Pindula News

