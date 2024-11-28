Victory For Namatai Kwekweza As Registrar-General Agrees To Issue New National ID

The letter protested the unlawful refusal and highlighted that Kwekweza’s right to a national identity card, guaranteed under the Zimbabwean Constitution, had been violated.

The lawyers argued that Kwekweza, as a Zimbabwean citizen, was entitled to a national identity card, regardless of any pending charges.

They also noted that even convicted prisoners are entitled to an ID card, and Kwekweza had been acquitted in 2021 of the charges that had initially led to her being placed on the “Stop List.”

The lawyers gave Machiri a 48-hour deadline to allow Kwekweza to replace her identity card, warning that failure to comply would result in legal action, with Machiri personally bearing the costs for any unnecessary litigation.

On 25 November 2024, Registrar-General Henry Machiri, through Assistant Registrar-General Ben Mpala, responded by inviting Kwekweza to report to the RG’s Office to receive her new national identity card.

Kwekweza was instructed to bring her original birth certificate, a copy of it, and a receipt for the replacement fee.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment