ZESA Blames Lightning For Parliament Blackout

Manyaya said that Parliament is on a dedicated power line exempt from load shedding. He said:

There was a storm in the parliament area and unfortunately lightning caused a temporary loss of power during the budget presentation. It's an act of nature and definitely not load shedding as is being suggested on social media.

Zimbabweans are facing prolonged power cuts, with outages lasting up to 18 hours a day, as the country’s power utility, ZESA, struggles to meet the growing electricity demand.

The power shortages are being exacerbated by a combination of factors, including low water levels at the Kariba Dam, which have significantly reduced hydroelectric power generation.

As a result, ZESA has been forced to cut down on its output from Kariba, one of the country’s primary power sources.

Compounding the situation, Zimbabwe’s ageing thermal power stations, particularly the Hwange Power Station, have become increasingly unreliable due to outdated infrastructure and maintenance challenges.

According to data from ZESA’s subsidiary, the Zimbabwe Power Company, the country was generating only 1,083 MW of electricity on Wednesday, far below the national demand of approximately 2,000 MW.

