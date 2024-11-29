Australia Approves Social Media Ban For Children Under 16

Critics have raised concerns about the practicality of the ban, questioning how it will be enforced and its potential effects on privacy and social connections for young people.

While other countries have attempted to restrict children’s social media use, Australia’s minimum age of 16 is the highest globally. This law does not include exemptions for existing users or those with parental consent.

The bill passed the Senate by a vote of 34 to 19 on Thursday night, then returned to the House of Representatives, where it passed early on Friday.

The legislation does not specify which platforms will be banned. These decisions will be made later by Australia’s Communications Minister, Michelle Rowland, who will consult the eSafety Commissioner.

Rowland has indicated that major platforms like Snapchat, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X will be included in the ban.

However, gaming and messaging platforms, along with sites accessible without an account (like YouTube), will be exempt.

The government plans to implement age-verification technology to enforce the ban. Social media platforms will be responsible for integrating these measures, with testing scheduled in the coming months.

Digital researchers have raised concerns about the effectiveness of the age-verification technology, which could include biometrics or identity information, and its potential impact on privacy.

Critics warn that children could bypass the ban using tools like VPNs, which allow users to mask their location and access platforms as though they are from a different country.

Children who circumvent the ban will not face penalties.

Limited polling suggests that the majority of Australian parents and caregivers support the proposed reforms.

Many experts argue that the social media ban is too broad and could push children into less regulated areas of the internet, potentially increasing risks.

During a brief consultation period, tech companies like Google, Snap, and Meta criticized the legislation for lacking detail, with Meta calling it “ineffective” in achieving its goal of improving child safety.

TikTok also raised concerns about the bill’s vague definition of a social media platform, suggesting it could apply to nearly all online services.

X questioned the law’s compatibility with international regulations and human rights treaties.

Youth advocates also accused the government of misunderstanding social media’s role in young people’s lives and excluding them from the discussion.

In 2023, France introduced a law blocking social media access for children under 15 without parental consent. However, research shows that nearly half of users managed to bypass the ban using a VPN.

Norway has pledged to follow Australia’s example in implementing similar restrictions.

The UK’s technology secretary said that a similar ban is “on the table,” though he clarified that it is not a current priority.

