Damage To Limpopo Border Fence Creating Challenges For SANDF

While parts of the fence still stand, some sections are missing, creating openings for illegal migrants and the transport of goods.

Operation Corona aims to ensure national border control and protect South Africa’s territorial integrity and its people in accordance with the constitution and international law.

This includes curbing cross-border crimes such as the illegal smuggling of dagga (cannabis), stolen vehicles, and undocumented people.

The deployment, covering 1,038 km from Pafuri to Rooibokkraal, started on September 1 and will continue until April 30, 2025.

The commander of Bravo Company, Maj Shihlangoma Mahlahlane, said the damaged fence poses a major challenge. He said:

The fence is down because of the same people who are carrying groceries out. It was fine two years ago, but unfortunately, they took advantage that we are not all over to cut the fence for exits and entries. It is extremely bad. It is very difficult to stop them because there are a lot of exits and that is where the contraband can cross over. When we patrol towards the east, they go towards the west because they know the area is vulnerable.

Mahlahlane said another challenge is that people crossing the border take advantage of the no man’s land between SA and Zimbabwe, while a lot of people pay corrupt officials to cross over.

Capt Jacobus Theunissen, senior staff officer of operational communication at the joint operations division, said:

We don’t have control over that but it does make our job much more difficult. Unfortunately, we are stretched to our maximum, with all our other commitments on other border lines we need to protect. We are also assisting with illegal mining operations, Eskom and our deployment in [Democratic Republic of] Congo.

On Thursday night, on the borderline a few metres from the Beitbridge post, South African soldiers pounced on three suspects.

One of the suspects, a mother, fled and left her child behind when she spotted the soldiers. A smuggler also ran away, leaving a fire in the bush.

The two women and the young boy were handed to military police, who will hand them over to the police.

About 12km away, at a second point, people crossing illegally ran away when they spotted soldiers.

They crossed back to the Zimbabwean side using man-made bridges on the Limpopo River. When they reached their side, the men threw insults at the South African soldiers.

Pindula News

