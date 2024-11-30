Khama Billiat’s Yadah Stint Ends With 13 Goals And 11 Assists
Warriors forward Khama Billiat is set to leave Yadah FC at the end of the year when his contract expires.
Billiat, who joined Yadah in February 2024, spent over six months without a club after parting ways with South African giants Kaizer Chiefs in June 2023.
The 34-year-old winger’s arrival at Yadah marked his second dalliance with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after a 15-year career in South Africa.
During his second stint in Zimbabwe’s top flight, Billiat had an impressive season, netting 13 goals in the 2024 campaign.
He finished the season as one of the league’s top scorers, placed second on the goal-scoring chart, just four goals behind Golden Boot winner Lynoth Chikuhwa of Highlanders.
In addition to his goal-scoring feats, Billiat also recorded 11 assists, bringing his total direct goal contributions to 24.
His consistent and standout performances throughout the season earned him a well-deserved spot among the 2024 PSL Soccer Stars of the Year.
More: Pindula News