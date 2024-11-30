Khama Billiat’s Yadah Stint Ends With 13 Goals And 11 Assists

3 minutes ago Sat, 30 Nov 2024 10:18:48 GMT

Warriors forward Khama Billiat is set to leave Yadah FC at the end of the year when his contract expires.

Billiat, who joined Yadah in February 2024, spent over six months without a club after parting ways with South African giants Kaizer Chiefs in June 2023.

The 34-year-old winger’s arrival at Yadah marked his second dalliance with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after a 15-year career in South Africa.

