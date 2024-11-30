Zimbabwe's 720MW Power Plant To Break Ground On December 2

7 minutes ago Sat, 30 Nov 2024 04:47:42 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to officiate the groundbreaking ceremony for a new power station in Hwange, where a plant capable of generating over 700MW of electricity will be constructed.

The 720MW project is a partnership between Titan New Energy and ZESA Holdings, and Mnangagwa is scheduled to lead the ceremony on Monday, December 2, at Tutu Ingagula, located along Chaba Black Road in Hwange.

In an interview with the Chronicle earlier this week, Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo said that the project is one of the major agreements secured by President Mnangagwa during his recent visit to China. Said Moyo:

Feedback