British MPs Back Proposals To Legalise Assisted Suicide

Supporters of the bill celebrated outside Parliament, with campaign group Dignity in Dying calling it a “historic step towards greater choice.”

Kim Leadbeater, the Labour MP who proposed the bill expressed being “overwhelmed” by the support and the significance of the vote for campaigners.

However, Conservative MP Danny Kruger warned that the bill could face challenges in later stages if concerns about safeguards are not adequately addressed.

MPs were allowed a free vote, enabling them to act according to their conscience rather than party lines.

A higher percentage of female MPs (55%) supported the bill compared to male MPs (49%).

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and former PM Rishi Sunak voted in favour, while Tory leader Kemi Badenoch opposed it.

The government has taken a neutral stance on the bill and has said it will support the implementation of the law if passed.

Opponents of the bill raised concerns that terminally ill people, particularly the elderly, disabled or vulnerable, could be pressurised into ending their own lives.

They also argued the focus should be on improving end-of-life care rather than introducing assisted dying.

Leadbeater insisted her bill includes strict eligibility criteria, requiring individuals to have mental capacity and make an informed, voluntary decision.

To be eligible for assisted dying under Leadbeater’s Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, someone must have the mental capacity to make a choice about ending their life and express a “clear, settled and informed” wish, free from coercion or pressure, at every stage of the process.

Two independent doctors and a High Court judge must be satisfied someone is eligible and has made their decision voluntarily.

However, the Labour’s Diane Abbott, who is the longest-serving female MP said she feared the role of the judge could be only “a rubber stamp”.

She told MPs some terminally ill people may also feel under pressure to end their lives as they don’t “want to be a burden” or because of the cost of their care.

The issue has divided cabinet members, with some voting for and others against the bill.

Overall 15 cabinet members, including Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, voted in favour, while eight voted against.

Existing UK laws prohibit people from seeking medical assistance to die.

A separate bill to legalise assisted dying in Scotland is also on the agenda, expected to be voted on next year.

