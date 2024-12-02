Girl, 6, Dies From Scalding Burns After Colliding With Grandmother's Hot Water Bucket
A 6-year-old girl tragically died from severe burns after being scalded by hot water her grandmother was carrying in a bucket in Chimanimani.
In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the girl allegedly bumped into her grandmother while she was carrying the bucket of hot water, causing the grandmother to lose grip of the bucket.
The hot water spilt over the victim, resulting in extensive burns across her body. The ZRP said:
ZRP reports a sad incident which occurred at Matiashe Village, Chimanimani on 27/11/24 in which a 6-year-old juvenile died.
The victim allegedly bumped into her grandmother who was carrying a bucket full of hot water and she fell onto the ground.
Resultantly, the hot water spilt over the victim and she sustained burns on the head, stomach and back.
The victim was taken to Beitbridge Hospital where she died on 28/11/24 whilst receiving treatment.
This comes after a 6-month-old baby died after falling into a bucket of hot water in Kambuzuma, Harare just over a week ago.
Police said that the girl died upon admission at a local hospital in Harare after falling in a 20-litre bucket filled with hot water on 15 November at a house in Kambuzuma 5. Police said:
The mother of the victim had left the bucket near a couch where the baby was sitting.
More: Pindula News