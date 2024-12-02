Half A Million Vehicles At Risk Of De-Registration As ZINARA Targets Expired Licenses
The Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) has released a list of half a million vehicles it threatens to de-register if their owners fail to resume paying for licenses.
ZINARA states that these vehicles have not been licensed or exempted for over two years.
This development appears to be part of the Zimbabwean government’s effort to raise funds.
In a notice, ZINARA informed vehicle owners that they must either license or exempt their cars by 22 December 2024 to avoid de-registration. Reads the notice:
All are advised of the impending deregistration of motor vehicles that have neither been licensed nor exempted for a period of more than two years.
This exercise is in terms of section 12c of the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act [Chapter 13:14], that empowers the Registrar of Vehicles to cancel the registration of vehicles not licensed and exempted for a period exceeding two years.
Motor vehicle owners affected by this exercise are advised to approach the Central Vehicle Registry to regularise their vehicles or approach the Zimbabwe National Road Administration to clear their outstanding arrears.
Deadline for motorists to regularize their vehicles is set for the 22nd of December 2024, after which deregistration of non-compliant vehicles will be undertaken.
You can find the list of cars to check on this link (it’s an 18MB PDF file): drive.google.com/file/d/1410BGm
More: Pindula News