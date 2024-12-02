Half A Million Vehicles At Risk Of De-Registration As ZINARA Targets Expired Licenses

7 minutes ago Mon, 02 Dec 2024 06:03:55 GMT

The Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) has released a list of half a million vehicles it threatens to de-register if their owners fail to resume paying for licenses.

ZINARA states that these vehicles have not been licensed or exempted for over two years.

This development appears to be part of the Zimbabwean government’s effort to raise funds.

