SA: Two Robbers Killed In Failed Attempt To Rob Armed Hitchhiker, One Zimbabwean Arrested

Instead, [they] held him hostage and robbed him of his cell phone and other personal belongings. One of the men is said to have robbed the victim of his bank card and demanded the PIN from the victim.

Mdhluli said the men drove to the nearest ATM, where one of them exited the vehicle to withdraw money, while the remaining four stayed inside the car with the hitchhiker. He added:

The hitchhiker is said to have pulled out a firearm and then fatally shot the driver and a passenger. The other suspects then ran for their lives.

The hitchhiker quickly went to a nearby filling station to seek help, and security officers responded while police were alerted.

When the police arrived, they discovered two lifeless bodies and arrested one suspect who had returned to the scene.

Mdhluli confirmed that the man who returned was a Zimbabwean national and the vehicle owner.

The arrested suspect has been charged with robbery, and a manhunt is underway for the other two suspects. He is expected to appear in the Middleburg Magistrate’s Court soon.

Meanwhile, investigators are working with the Department of Home Affairs to verify the arrested Zimbabwean national’s status. The identities of the two individuals who were fatally shot are still unknown.

