Three Armed Robbers Steal Over US$36,000 In Harare Heist

6 minutes ago Mon, 02 Dec 2024 14:17:56 GMT

Three armed robbers attacked a security guard stationed at a company premises in Vainona, Harare, before breaking into offices and making off with more than US$36,000 in cash on Friday.

According to a statement posted on the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) X page, the suspects, who remain unidentified, were armed with pistols.

Along with the cash, the robbers also stole two laptops and a Bluetooth speaker during the heist. Police said:

