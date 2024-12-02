Three Armed Robbers Steal Over US$36,000 In Harare Heist
Three armed robbers attacked a security guard stationed at a company premises in Vainona, Harare, before breaking into offices and making off with more than US$36,000 in cash on Friday.
According to a statement posted on the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) X page, the suspects, who remain unidentified, were armed with pistols.
Along with the cash, the robbers also stole two laptops and a Bluetooth speaker during the heist. Police said:
Police in Borrowdale are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a company in Vinona, Harare on 29/11/24 at around 0215 hours.
Three unidentified male suspects who were armed with unidentified types of pistols, attacked a security guard who was on duty.
The suspects broke into the company offices were they stole US$36 260.00 cash which was in a safe, two laptops and a bluetooth speaker. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.
In a separate incident, a man identified only as Bla Odza, who is suspected of stealing various clothes loaded in a pushcart, died after being assaulted by a mob on Sunday.
According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Bla Odza and his alleged accomplice, Onias Marenga (20), were attacked by the crowd.
Bla Odza suffered multiple bruises across his body and lost consciousness. He was rushed to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.
More: Pindula News