Zimbabwe Will Have Electricity Surplus In Two Years - ZESA

6 minutes ago Mon, 02 Dec 2024 12:41:00 GMT

ZESA Holdings Executive Chairman Sydney Gata said that Zimbabwe will be capable of generating 4,000 MW within two years, surpassing the national electricity demand.

Gata made these remarks during the ground-breaking ceremony for the 720MW thermal power plant and 200MW solar project on Monday, December 2, at Tutu Ingagula, located along Chaba Black Road in Hwange. Said Gata: