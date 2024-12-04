Bulawayo Man Hires Gang To Rob Employer

In court, the armed robbers were identified as Tyson Moyo (29), Zibusiso Ndlovu (28), Zibusiso Manungwa (29), and Nqobile Nxumalo (29).

Mbeli had informed the gang that Richards had arrived from the U.S. with a significant amount of money.

Later that evening, the four suspects arrived at Richards’ home in Woodville. Upon arrival, they notified Mbeli, who stepped outside under the pretence of feeding the dogs.

Allegedly, he returned to the house appearing to be forced at gunpoint by Moyo and Ndlovu, pretending to be a victim.

The five suspects appeared before Bulawayo Regional Magistrate Sibonginkosi Mkandla, facing six counts of armed robbery.

Magistrate Mkandla did not ask them to plead and advised them to seek bail from the High Court. They are being represented by Bob Siansole of Shenje and Company and Tinashe Runganga of Tanaka Law Chambers.

Prosecutor Dominic Moyo alleged that after entering the house with Mbeli, Moyo and Ndlovu demanded money from the family.

They reportedly stole $2,700 in cash, along with cell phones, a laptop, clothing, and other valuables, totalling approximately $5,000.

In a related case, two other suspects, Nduduzo Mthethwa (46) and Butho Ndlovu (28), appeared in court. Mthethwa allegedly recruited the same gang to rob his employer in Newton West.

According to Moyo, Mthethwa informed the gang that his employers were wealthy and suggested they be targeted.

To carry out the plan, Mthethwa and two accomplices invited the husband for drinks at a local bar to distract him, leaving his wife home alone.

Mbeli and three others then allegedly broke into the house, stealing cash, electronics, jewellery, handbags, hair products, and perfumes worth $1,500.

Magistrate Mkandla remanded all suspects in custody until December 13.

