Mnangagwa Rewards Warriors With US$6,500 Each For AFCON Qualification

The technical team, led by German coach Michael Nees, also received the same cash bonus.

In the 2025 budget, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube allocated US$1 million to support the Warriors’ preparations and participation in the AFCON finals.

In his speech at the congratulatory event, Mnangagwa praised the team’s qualification for the tournament, saying they are an inspiration to other young athletes. He said:

This achievement is a beacon of hope for our youth and sends a powerful message that, with focus and teamwork, our nation can reach greater heights across any social and economic sphere. The accomplishment you, the Warriors realised, has inspired countless young athletes across our nation to pursue sporting dreams; to work hard; and to believe that they too can excel… As you prepare for the tournament ahead, I urge you to remain steadfast, patriotic, and good ambassadors of our country.

Mnangagwa also welcomed Nees, who has made history as the first foreign coach to lead the Warriors to the AFCON finals.

As a token of appreciation, the Warriors presented Mnangagwa with a signed number 18 jersey.

Zimbabwe secured their spot in the 2025 AFCON finals last month, finishing as the second-best team in Group J, which included leaders Cameroon, as well as Kenya and Namibia.

