Susan Mutami Warns Against Electing Temba Mliswa As ZIFA President

She warned that voting for Mliswa could expose female soccer players and office staff to potential abuse.

Mliswa has fathered more than 12 children with various women, and his breakup with Mutami was paid out on social media. Wrote Mutami:

Dear [ZIFA] I have a son with aspiring ZIFA President Temba Mliswa. I just wanted to notify u that he holds no decorum to hold such a prestigious position and is an irresponsible father.

To date, he has never contributed a single cent towards Tino’s upkeep. I’m surprised he’s even printing out t-shirts and buying you guys lunch when Tinotenda who’s now 3 years old is living at the mercy of the Australian government.

Temba Mliswa abandoned his responsibilities as a father and has no respect for women at all. He only looks after certain kids to suit a certain narrative.

You will be putting all your female soccer players and office staff at risk of being taken advantage of and before you know it, the whole team and office administrators will be pregnant by Temba.

You will make it harder for other stakeholders and foreign embassies who genuinely want to assist the football fraternity by having Dodgy characters like Temba Mliswa as your President.

Recently the Australian Government pumped money into Africa, how do u expect our Mama Cash at the embassy who has a heavy purse that can change the face of the nation’s football fraternity to sit down and have a productive meeting with Temba Mliswa? Please don’t betray Women.