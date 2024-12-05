Armed Robber Searches For Cash In Woman’s Privates

The woman recounted her traumatic experience during the robbery while testifying before Beitbridge magistrate Takudzwa Gwazemba. She said:

After ransacking my goods, he turned on me and inserted his fingers in my privates to see if I had hidden any money there. He insulted me and asked me why I soiled him. I remember him well. I cannot forget him. I have not even inserted my fingers that deep. It was painful. I bled profusely after that intrusion. Even when I slept, I would visualise him for many days because he hurt me. I can easily identify him because of that. And prior to this, he had many times tried convincing me to board their car on the pretext they were going to Masvingo.

Prosecutor Ronald Mugwagwa alleged that on January 19 of this year, the woman and a colleague boarded a vehicle that Kosiwe had indicated was travelling from Beitbridge to Harare.

As a regular traveller, the woman recognised the car from previous sightings before deciding to board it. Along with them were six other passengers headed to Masvingo.

It is alleged that at the 10-kilometre peg, the vehicle turned onto a dirt road and sped away before coming to a stop.

One of the robbers then brandished a knife and ordered the passengers to hand over all their money.

One woman was reportedly robbed of US$300 and various gadgets, while the victim lost US$100 and her mobile phones.

During cross-examination, Kosiwe, who denies the charges, questioned the victim about how she recognised him. She responded that she had seen him clearly in daylight prior to boarding the vehicle.

The trial is set to continue next week, with the State expected to call the other woman as a second witness.

More: Pindula News

