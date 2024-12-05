Three Learners Hospitalised After Mistaking Chemical For Spice
Three learners from Robert Sinyoka Primary School are in critical condition at Mpilo Central Hospital after reportedly ingesting potassium permanganate, which they mistakenly believed to be a spice.
Saison Maseko, the chairperson of the School Development Committee, confirmed the incident to Southern Eye, saying the students fell ill after consuming the chemical. Said Maseko:
I was informed that a learner brought the substance and consumed it. You know children being children often just share what they eat and it was all just an unfortunate mistake.Feedback
Potassium permanganate is a chemical compound commonly used as an antiseptic to treat skin infections and wounds. It is also used to purify drinking water by oxidizing contaminants and removing iron and hydrogen sulfide.
Mpilo’s Chief Executive Officer, Narcissius Dzvanga, said he was on leave and referred Southern Eye to the hospital’s Public Relations Officer, Noma Mabhena. However, Mabhena was unavailable for comment at the time of publication.
