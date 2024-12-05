Three Learners Hospitalised After Mistaking Chemical For Spice

5 minutes ago Thu, 05 Dec 2024 10:10:15 GMT

Three learners from Robert Sinyoka Primary School are in critical condition at Mpilo Central Hospital after reportedly ingesting potassium permanganate, which they mistakenly believed to be a spice.

Saison Maseko, the chairperson of the School Development Committee, confirmed the incident to Southern Eye, saying the students fell ill after consuming the chemical. Said Maseko: