Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeEducation

Three Learners Hospitalised After Mistaking Chemical For Spice

5 minutes agoThu, 05 Dec 2024 10:10:15 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Three Learners Hospitalised After Mistaking Chemical For Spice

Three learners from Robert Sinyoka Primary School are in critical condition at Mpilo Central Hospital after reportedly ingesting potassium permanganate, which they mistakenly believed to be a spice.

Saison Maseko, the chairperson of the School Development Committee, confirmed the incident to Southern Eye, saying the students fell ill after consuming the chemical. Said Maseko:

I was informed that a learner brought the substance and consumed it. You know children being children often just share what they eat and it was all just an unfortunate mistake.

Potassium permanganate is a chemical compound commonly used as an antiseptic to treat skin infections and wounds. It is also used to purify drinking water by oxidizing contaminants and removing iron and hydrogen sulfide.

Mpilo’s Chief Executive Officer, Narcissius Dzvanga, said he was on leave and referred Southern Eye to the hospital’s Public Relations Officer, Noma Mabhena. However, Mabhena was unavailable for comment at the time of publication.

Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe

WhatsApp: +263715068543

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Potassium Permanganate

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback