UK Based Zimbabwean Man, Tanaka Zivanai, Pleads Guilty To Woman’s Murder
A Zimbabwean man based in the United Kingdom, Tanaka Zivanai, 32, has admitted to the murder of 28-year-old Zanele Sibanda in Gloucester earlier this year.
According to GloucestershireLive, Zivanai pleaded guilty to both murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place.
He appeared via video link from prison at Bristol Crown Court on November 27.
Police were called to the junction of Paul Street and Tarrington Road in Tredworth at around 1:45 AM on August 27, following reports of a man attacking a woman.
Zivanai stabbed Zanele multiple times, and despite emergency services’ efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was arrested and charged with her murder the day after the incident, following an investigation by the Major Crime Investigation Team.
Zivanai has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on January 14, 2025.
More: Pindula News