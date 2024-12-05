UK Based Zimbabwean Man, Tanaka Zivanai, Pleads Guilty To Woman’s Murder

4 minutes ago Thu, 05 Dec 2024 08:38:40 GMT

A Zimbabwean man based in the United Kingdom, Tanaka Zivanai, 32, has admitted to the murder of 28-year-old Zanele Sibanda in Gloucester earlier this year.

According to GloucestershireLive, Zivanai pleaded guilty to both murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He appeared via video link from prison at Bristol Crown Court on November 27.

