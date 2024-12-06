Mnangagwa's Presidency Extension Gaining Momentum

Despite Mnangagwa’s position, various ZANU PF affiliates and structures, which played key roles in his previous campaigns, have openly endorsed the idea of extending his presidency until 2030.

Last weekend, ZANU PF chairpersons from all 10 provinces gathered at the President’s Precabe farm in Kwekwe, where they reaffirmed their commitment to pushing for the extension of Mnangagwa’s term to 2030.

In an interview with the Independent, ZANU PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa said that the party plans to promote Mnangagwa’s achievements since taking office in 2017 as part of the campaign to extend his presidency. Said Mutsvangwa:

The party is preparing for the eventuality of implementing the 2030 resolution. This entails mass awareness of the sterling record of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa as a deliverer of rare calibre statesmanship. At the end of the day, the party membership works for, prays and hopes for resonance with the all-important electorate. The party organs and mass structures are now mobilising to parry aside any distractions as he discharges his second term. They are keen to see much more of the development dividend. He will garner overwhelming membership support on merit and track record of performance and delivery. This is why his detractors are quaking. They are hankering to turn him into a lame-duck leader through a foisted and premature anointment of an incompetent successor.

ZANU PF is set to hold an elective congress in 2027, ahead of the harmonised elections scheduled for 2028.

ZANU PF Harare provincial chairperson, Goodwills Masimirembwa, told The Independent that the party is awaiting a constitutional amendment that would allow President Mnangagwa to remain in office beyond 2028. Said Masimirembwa:

Implementation of National Conference resolutions is done by ZANU PF national leadership, not by provinces. Harare Province adopted the 2030 resolution together with other provinces. Nothing has changed. We remain in full support and look forward to the amendment of the constitution or passing of other legal instruments to enable His Excellency Dr E D Mnangagwa to continue serving as State President beyond 2028. ZANU PF provinces are not in the business of thinking about other candidates during the term of an incumbent. Our total and undivided loyalty is to His Excellency Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa is currently limited by the constitution, which permits only two five-year terms in office.

Even if the constitution is amended, certain provisions would still prevent the incumbent from benefiting.

These provisions would require a referendum to be amended for Mnangagwa to remain in office beyond 2028.

