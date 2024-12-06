Three Arrested For Armed Robbery In Bulawayo

They damaged burglar bars and windows before gaining entry into the house, where they indiscriminately assaulted the complainants demanding cash and other valuables.

Fearing for their safety, the complainants surrendered $2 500, 10 cellphones, two metal detector batteries and four power banks.

On Tuesday, detectives from CID Homicide Bulawayo received information that the suspects were involved in the robbery and a follow-up was made leading to their arrest. Said Detective Insp Muteweri:

A Honda Fit Registration number AFC 1284 and three axes used in the commission of the crime were subsequently recovered. Also recovered were four cell phones, which the complainants have positively identified.

The suspects are also clearing another robbery case that occurred in Pumula, Bulawayo where they also robbed another complainant and got away with valuables.

In a related case, the CID Homicide team has arrested Lloyd Mujeketa (25) for vehicle theft, which occurred on Sunday.

The victim had left his Honda Fit unattended and unlocked, only to discover it missing upon his return.

Mujeketa was apprehended on Tuesday in central Bulawayo while driving the stolen vehicle.

