Kwekwe Woman Loses Baby To Stranger

5 minutes ago Sat, 07 Dec 2024 05:20:07 GMT

A 22-year-old woman from Kwekwe, Rumbidzai Gunhu, tragically lost her one-week-old baby to a stranger in what is suspected to be a case of kidnapping.

Gunhu was returning from the hospital with her infant when she encountered a woman who offered to help carry the baby.

Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, the spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Midlands Province, confirmed the incident. He said (via Southern Eye):

