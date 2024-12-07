Mphoko's Death In India A Grim Reminder Of Leadership Failure In Zimbabwe - Maguwu

Maguwu lamented that instead of prioritising the health sector, the country’s ruling establishment continues to spend state finances on schemes aimed at retaining power. He wrote:

The death of Mphoko in India reminds us of the monumental leadership failure in Zimbabwe. We are one of the few countries in the world with leaders who seek treatment and die abroad because instead of investing in their health sector they rob their own countries, and spend public resources on cars, power retention schemes, repression and perennial puberty.

As Chivhayo splashes stolen money on cars, hospitals have no drugs, health professionals are demoralized, and hospitals are run down. What does Wicknell produce that earns him so much money?

When Zim rulers get sick they steal money and hire private jets to foreign lands (SA, China & India), having spent few minutes in the VVVVIP lounge at the airport – forgetting that they have 16 million people to whom life and death depend on their decisions.

When shall these people learn that even where they go for treatment they are laughed at as dumb and criminals who steal from their own people to save their own lives and yet they are expected to make decisions that benefit them, their families and their fellow compatriots together?

By the way, they love Dubai &Qatar, don’t they? Haven’t they seen that there is a state-of-the-art hospital in Dubai and Qatar in almost every square mile & the Emiratis and Qataris are now the envy of the whole world – thanks to their leaders? Nations Rise or Fall on LEADERSHIP!

They go to SA, India and China for treatment and yet we have never seen leaders or citizens of those countries coming to Harare for treatment.

Why? Is it an admission we are a nation of jokers & rulers who know very well if they want serious treatment they must look elsewhere?