Roaming Lion Sparks Fear Among Macheke Farmers And Villagers
Farmers and villagers in Macheke, Mashonaland East Province, are living in fear after a lion that escaped from Nyanga was reportedly spotted in the area.
The lion, which crossed the Mupfure River from Manicaland Province into Macheke, was last seen in the Gomba Mushemushe area on Monday.
In an interview with NewsDay on Friday, Murewa South legislator Noah Mangondo confirmed that the lion had yet to be captured. Said Mangondo:
Nothing tangible so far, last spoor was seen on Monday in Gomba Mushemushe yesterday (Thursday). New rangers from Marondera took over from the Nyanga crew.
The situation is generally calm. Others are making fun of it by creating jokes on social media.
Of course, movement is now limited and we pray that the predator is caught so that normalcy returns in the area.
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo, confirmed that the lion is still being tracked and urged villagers to exercise caution. He said:
The lion, which crossed into Mashonaland East from Manicaland province, is still being tracked and is believed to be around some area in Macheke.
We urge the community in the area to limit their movements, especially at night.
Farawo further stated that, as of now, the lion has not attacked any livestock or humans.
