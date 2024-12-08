Armed Gang Steals US$7,000 and R18,000 At Bulawayo Business Premises
Police in Bulawayo have launched an investigation into a robbery that took place at a business premises in Western Commonage on Friday.
According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) posted on X, 10 suspects armed with three AK-47 rifles and a pistol attacked six security guards on duty.
The robbers then forced their way into the offices, where they used grinders to break into cash safes.
The suspects made off with US$7,000 and R18,000 in cash.
The ZRP is urging anyone with information about the robbery to come forward and report it to the nearest police station.
United Refineries Limited’s administration offices at Kelvin Industrial Area in Bulawayo were broken into during the early hours of Friday, with the intruders making off with thousands of United States dollars and South African rands.
The company confirmed the theft in a statement, revealing that the intruders immobilised security guards before disabling CCTV equipment.
They then used precision cutting tools to access the company’s strong rooms and safes, stealing US$11,069, R20,481, and P80.
