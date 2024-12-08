Armed Gang Steals US$7,000 and R18,000 At Bulawayo Business Premises

5 minutes ago Sun, 08 Dec 2024 13:50:07 GMT

Police in Bulawayo have launched an investigation into a robbery that took place at a business premises in Western Commonage on Friday.

According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) posted on X, 10 suspects armed with three AK-47 rifles and a pistol attacked six security guards on duty.

The robbers then forced their way into the offices, where they used grinders to break into cash safes.

Feedback