Tipper Truck Overturns, Leaving 2 Dead And 51 Injured

6 minutes ago Sun, 08 Dec 2024 05:28:25 GMT

Two people were killed while 51 others were injured when a truck that they were travelling on was involved in an accident along Bulawayo -Victoria Falls Road on Friday.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the accident occurred at around 6:40 PM at the 330-kilometre peg along Bulawayo -Victoria Falls Road.

Reports indicate that the Shackman Tipper truck, which was carrying 69 passengers, overturned and landed on its left side.

