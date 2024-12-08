Tipper Truck Overturns, Leaving 2 Dead And 51 Injured
6 minutes agoSun, 08 Dec 2024 05:28:25 GMT
Two people were killed while 51 others were injured when a truck that they were travelling on was involved in an accident along Bulawayo -Victoria Falls Road on Friday.
According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the accident occurred at around 6:40 PM at the 330-kilometre peg along Bulawayo -Victoria Falls Road.
Reports indicate that the Shackman Tipper truck, which was carrying 69 passengers, overturned and landed on its left side.
16 passengers were able to escape the incident unhurt.
Meanwhile, the bodies of the victims were taken to Hwange Colliery Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.
