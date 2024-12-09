Bulawayo City Council Orders Pruning Of "Suicide Trees"

We hereby apply to the concerned authorities to kindly help us cut down a tree (uMsawa tree), on which a suicide was committed on 5 November 2024. The tree is close to the school fence, and it is an edible tree (umsawa tree). As concerned parents and guardians, we are very much concerned that the children/pupils might eat its fruit which in our African beliefs is taboo for fruits of such a tree to be consumed. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543 Since the tree is close to the school and also within the residential homes, it has a psychological effect on children and the community. The family of the deceased also requested the removal of the tree as culture dictates. We hope our sincere request will receive your most urgent and favourable consideration.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) recently revealed that Bulawayo recorded 21 suicide cases from June this year, with 20 of them being male victims.

In a report, after councillors deliberated on the petition by residents, the local authority noted that there have been divergent views on the matter, adding the trees were not the problem but the challenges were deeper than that with the trees used as vehicles for suicide. Reads the report:

From an environmental management point of view, it was, however, within council’s mandate to prune trees and ensure they were safe. This exercise could help mitigate the ease of tree access, removal of trees totally would be difficult given that it took 50 or more years to grow an indigenous tree, and many trees might be finished under such circumstances, considering the upsurge in deaths by hanging on trees in recent months. Indeed the situation was bad. As such, a pragmatic and holistic approach was needed, not an emotional and reactive response. The root cause should be addressed instead of just the removal of trees, which were difficult for nature under the climate-changed environment.

According to the report, one of the councillors who contributed to the debate, Councillor Siboniso Moyo, said the tree should be cut down, and not pruned. Reads the report:

Councillor Siboniso Moyo highlighted that the request was for the tree to be cut and not pruned. She agreed with the request citing that the edible tree was near a primary school and pupils from the school were eating the fruits from that tree. Some pupils were even found with ropes dramatising what they saw on that tree. Tragedy might occur as pupils were taking it like kids’ play.

However, Councillor Dumisani Netha indicated that the preservation of trees was very important, therefore, the tree should not be cut down. Reads the report:

It was necessary to cut only the branch where the hanging took place. He felt that cutting down every suicide tree was not good for the environment. He gave an example that at a park in Ward 14, five suicides occurred in a short space of time and all the trees were cut down resulting in an unfriendly environment.

Suicide among men can be influenced by a variety of complex factors. Conditions such as depression, anxiety, and PTSD are significant risk factors. Men may be less likely to seek help for these issues due to stigma.

Cultural norms often pressure men to be strong and self-reliant, which can discourage them from expressing vulnerability or seeking support.

Alcohol and drug misuse can increase impulsivity and exacerbate mental health issues, leading to higher suicide risk.

Difficulties in personal relationships, including breakups or family issues, can contribute to feelings of hopelessness.

Financial problems, unemployment, or job-related stress can lead to feelings of inadequacy and despair.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment