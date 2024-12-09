Seke Woman Raped After Responding To Fake Job Ad
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has urged the public to refrain from responding to job postings and dating requests on social media.
This warning comes in the wake of a tragic incident in Seke District, Mashonaland East Province, where a 20-year-old woman was sexually assaulted after answering a fraudulent job advertisement.
Police said the woman was lured to a secluded location in Charingwati Village on Friday after she responded to a fake posting for a bar sales position.
More: Pindula News