Seke Woman Raped After Responding To Fake Job Ad

4 minutes agoMon, 09 Dec 2024 12:56:08 GMT
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has urged the public to refrain from responding to job postings and dating requests on social media.

This warning comes in the wake of a tragic incident in Seke District, Mashonaland East Province, where a 20-year-old woman was sexually assaulted after answering a fraudulent job advertisement.

Police said the woman was lured to a secluded location in Charingwati Village on Friday after she responded to a fake posting for a bar sales position.

