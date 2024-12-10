Chitungwiza Man Faces Murder Charge After He Allegedly Killed An Intruder

Macharangwanda pursued the intruder, guided by the sound of the alarm, and confronted him, demanding the return of his phone. The intruder claimed it had fallen inside his room, leading Macharangwanda to take him there.

A struggle ensued, during which the intruder produced a knife and attempted to stab Macharangwanda. However, with the timely shout of his landlady warning him of the imminent attack, Macharangwanda was able to block the knife.

In the scuffle, he managed to retrieve his phone from the intruder’s shorts. The intruder was subsequently escorted from the premises but soon began to complain of injuries he had sustained during the fight.

He was taken to Chitungwiza Hospital by his relatives, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Macharangwanda has been remanded in custody as he awaits indictment from the High Court.

More: Pindula News

