"Mphoko Asked To Be Buried Away From National Heroes Acre"

Mphoko’s former boss, Robert Mugabe, was buried at his rural home in Kutama per his wishes. Mphoko reportedly left instructions to his family that he does not want to be buried at the Heroes Acre.

Family spokesman Ndaba Mphoko confirmed to ZimLive that his brother would be buried at his plot about 10km south-east of Bulawayo.

Ndaba Mphoko said he could not speak authoritatively over the former VP’s repatriation plans from India, as the government declaring him a national hero meant that the duty of bringing his remains home and subsequent burial was now a “dual responsibility between the government and the family.”

He said the family is currently looking to the government to take the lead.

Regarding the burial location, he confirmed the family wants him buried at his plot “as per his wishes.”

Ndaba Mphoko said the government had been informed of Mphoko’s wishes to be buried at his plot in Douglasdale, Bulawayo. He said:

We will perhaps formally submit some written communication to the government to confirm that there was such arrangement in place prior to his passing.

Ndaba Mphoko said he was not aware of any reasons why his brother chose to be buried elsewhere other than the national shrine.

The late Mphoko, who was the country’s vice president between 2014 and 2017, is the latest liberation war hero to choose not to be buried at the National Heroes Acre, a cemetery largely occupied by veterans of the 1980s independence war.

Mugabe, who presided over many burials at the cemetery, also chose not to be buried at the National Heroes Acre. Mugabe was buried at his rural home in Kutama.

Other notable figures who chose not to be buried at the national shrine include the late former Matabeleland North governor Welshman Mabhena, who preferred not to be buried there, and Dumiso Dabengwa, a former government minister who later became an opposition politician, who chose to be buried at his Ntabazinduna home.

The late former PF ZAPU stalwart and ex-minister Tshinga Dube, as well as former minister Edgar Tekere, also rejected burial at the National Heroes Acre before they died but were ultimately buried there by the government.

Many liberation war heroes who have chosen not to be buried at the national shrine have felt ostracized by the country’s leaders.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment