Saudi Arabia To Host First 48-Team World Cup In 2034

King Salman Stadium in Riyadh, expected to have a capacity of 92,000, is likely to host both the opening and final matches once completed.

The Saudi bid received widespread acclaim from over 200 FIFA member federations during the virtual meeting hosted by FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Zurich.

The decision to award the tournament to Saudi Arabia came after the bid was unopposed, leading to criticism from fan groups who claim FIFA manipulated the voting process.

Traditionally, the 211 member nations choose a host through a single vote, but this time they voted simultaneously for both the 2030 and 2034 tournaments.

While Spain, Portugal, and Morocco were selected as joint hosts for 2030, with games also being held in Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay, concerns have been raised about the human rights situation in Saudi Arabia.

Human rights groups have warned of abuses, including the treatment of migrant workers, freedom of speech, and the rights of minority groups.

Michael Page, deputy director at Human Rights Watch (HRW), highlighted the “unimaginable human cost” of hosting such a significant event.

HRW’s report, “Die First, and I’ll Pay You Later,” argues that Saudi Arabia is using the World Cup to improve its tarnished human rights reputation, particularly at the expense of migrant workers who will likely face harsh conditions as they help build the infrastructure for the tournament. Despite recent reforms, the organization claims that employers still wield significant control over workers.

As part of their ambitious plans, Saudi rulers have promised a futuristic cliff-top venue, part of the £1 trillion NEOM mega city project, which will rise 350 meters above the ground.

