Traditionalists Call For Observance Of "Chisi", As Heat Wave Persists

One such custom involves refraining from ploughing or working the fields on specific days of the week known as “Chisi” in Shona, such as Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday, depending on the area. This practice is deeply rooted in spiritual and cultural traditions.

“Chisi” refers to a day of rest. This day is considered sacred, and it is believed that failing to observe it can result in misfortune for the community, such as withheld rains.

Recently, the traditionalists circulated a message on social media, encouraging people to avoid working on their farms on Wednesdays.

This call to observe cultural farming practices is intended to align agricultural activities with traditional beliefs, which are believed to bring harmony and balance to the farming process. They said:

We are pleading with people to not go to the farms on Wednesday, look at the sky, it’s becoming dry. Amalinda is requesting that you avoid going to the fields on Wednesday.

Amalinda also advised people to bury the bones of livestock that died due to the drought. They urged citizens to gather trees struck by lightning and refrain from burning them. They also recommended ceasing drum-beating activities. Said the traditionalists:

Do not beat drums now, beating drums will start from March up until September. We are pleading with people, we know there are different challenges that make people beat drums but please don’t beat drums now. We are pleading with people to follow the cultural ways so that everything goes well.

Rainfall and traditional beliefs are intricately linked in many African cultures. Rain is often viewed as a blessing from the gods or ancestors, leading to various rituals and ceremonies performed to invoke rain for good harvests and prosperity.

Central to these traditions are rainmakers, individuals believed to have the power to control the weather and ensure sufficient rainfall.

