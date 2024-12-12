Canadian Diplomat Reports Unlawful Break-in Allegedly Authorised by Ambassador

Murapa told police that earlier that day, around 10:30 AM, while Boudreau was at work, the embassy’s regional security manager, Franis Limbikani, arrived at the property with a duplicate key and accessed her apartment.

Limbikani allegedly retrieved the hard drive from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) system stored inside the wardrobe, replaced it with a blank hard drive, and instructed Murapa not to record his visit in the log book or inform anyone about it.

On December 7, Boudreau confronted Ambassador Aristilde about the incident. She was shocked to learn that Aristilde not only knew about the unlawful entry but had directed it.

The ambassador had instructed Jennifer Jacob, the embassy’s property officer, to take a duplicate key and retrieve the CCTV hard drive from Boudreau’s apartment. Jacob then ordered Limbikani to carry out the task.

Boudreau reported the incident to the foreign office in Canada, which acknowledged receipt of her report and promised to initiate an investigation. Reads the memo:

Noting a delay in the investigation of the matter by the Canadian headquarters, on December 11, 2024, at around 10.30 AM complainant made a report at ZRP Marlborough.

The incident is being investigated by the ZRP as a case of “unlawful entry in aggravating circumstances.”

More: Pindula News

