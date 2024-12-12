Chamisa Challenges Harare Commission Of Inquiry To Summon Mnangagwa

In his statement, the former CCC leader criticised the Commission for summoning private individuals based on unsubstantiated claims.

He argued that if his name was invoked, then Mnangagwa should also be required to testify. Said Chamisa:

There are two names that have been dropped in terms of their leadership roles: President Mnangagwa and president Chamisa. And I hope that the commission is also going to invite President Mnangagwa… The voice on the audio also mentioned Mr Mnangagwa. I pointed out that if my presence was deemed necessary, based merely on this audio, then the same courtesy should surely be extended to Mr Mnangagwa, whose name was also mentioned. The principle is clear: he who alleges must prove. It is unjust to summon private individuals based on unsubstantiated claims. The law demands evidence, not speculative accusations.

In May 2024, President Emmerson Mnangagwa established a Commission of Inquiry to investigate allegations of corruption, mismanagement, and governance failures within the Harare City Council dating back to 2017.

The commission is composed of several members, including Steven Chakaipa, Norbert Phiri, Lucia Gladys Matibenga, Khonzani Ncube, and Secretary John Bhasera.

Its primary goal is to uncover the root causes of the persistent issues plaguing Harare and to provide recommendations for improving local governance.

