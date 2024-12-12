Mai Dhuterere Arrested For Fraud
7 minutes agoThu, 12 Dec 2024 14:37:01 GMT
The wife of popular gospel musician Mambo Dhuterere, whose real name is Darlington Mutseta, has been arrested on fraud charges.
Reports indicate that Mai Dhuterere, who is also a musician, appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning.
Wearing a striking black-and-white outfit, she arrived at the court accompanied by police detectives.
A court official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed to iHarare that Mai Dhuterere is “an accused person in a fraud-related matter.”
More to follow…
More: Pindula News