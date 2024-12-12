Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeArts and Entertainment

Mai Dhuterere Arrested For Fraud

7 minutes agoThu, 12 Dec 2024 14:37:01 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Mai Dhuterere Arrested For Fraud

The wife of popular gospel musician Mambo Dhuterere, whose real name is Darlington Mutseta, has been arrested on fraud charges.

Reports indicate that Mai Dhuterere, who is also a musician, appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning.

Wearing a striking black-and-white outfit, she arrived at the court accompanied by police detectives.

A court official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed to iHarare that Mai Dhuterere is “an accused person in a fraud-related matter.”

More to follow…

Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe

WhatsApp: +263715068543

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Mambo DhuterereMai Dhuterere

3 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback