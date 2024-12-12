Mai Dhuterere Arrested For Fraud

7 minutes ago Thu, 12 Dec 2024 14:37:01 GMT

The wife of popular gospel musician Mambo Dhuterere, whose real name is Darlington Mutseta, has been arrested on fraud charges.

Reports indicate that Mai Dhuterere, who is also a musician, appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning.

Wearing a striking black-and-white outfit, she arrived at the court accompanied by police detectives.

Feedback