Mercedes Benz Reduced To Charred Metal After Collision With Honda Fit

Tragically, three people lost their lives in the accident, while two others sustained injuries. Said Comm. Nyathi:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 220-kilometre peg along Harare – Mutare Road, near Die Guns Turn Off on 10th December 2024 at around 1500 hours. Three people were killed while two others were injured when a Mercedes Benz vehicle with two passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit vehicle carrying two passengers. As a result of the accident, the Mercedes Benz vehicle caught fire and was burnt to a shell.

The three victims were positively identified by their next of kin as follows: Charles Saurombe (31), a male adult of Tsvingwe, Penhalonga, Mutare, Tafadzwa Jemwa (47), a female adult of Zambuko Trust, Harare Desire Tinarwo (31), a male adult of Zambuko Trust, Mutare.

Comm. Nyathi said the bodies of the victims were taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured were admitted at the same hospital. He added:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that motorists should abide by all road rules and regulations and avoid speeding to curb road accidents.

