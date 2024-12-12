Mercedes Benz Reduced To Charred Metal After Collision With Honda Fit
A Mercedes Benz was reduced to a charred shell after a head-on collision with a Honda Fit at the 220-kilometre peg along the Harare-Mutare Road on Tuesday afternoon.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident, saying both vehicles had two passengers on board.
Tragically, three people lost their lives in the accident, while two others sustained injuries. Said Comm. Nyathi:
The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 220-kilometre peg along Harare – Mutare Road, near Die Guns Turn Off on 10th December 2024 at around 1500 hours.
Three people were killed while two others were injured when a Mercedes Benz vehicle with two passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit vehicle carrying two passengers.
As a result of the accident, the Mercedes Benz vehicle caught fire and was burnt to a shell.
The three victims were positively identified by their next of kin as follows: Charles Saurombe (31), a male adult of Tsvingwe, Penhalonga, Mutare, Tafadzwa Jemwa (47), a female adult of Zambuko Trust, Harare Desire Tinarwo (31), a male adult of Zambuko Trust, Mutare.
Comm. Nyathi said the bodies of the victims were taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured were admitted at the same hospital. He added:
The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that motorists should abide by all road rules and regulations and avoid speeding to curb road accidents.
More: Pindula News