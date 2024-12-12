Mpofu Calls Out Paradza For Undermining Machakaire's Authority

The following day, Machakaire wrote to Paradza, demanding the withdrawal of his circular and warning that failure to comply would lead to appropriate measures against him.

On December 11, Mpofu intervened, writing to Machakaire to assert that any reshuffle of the ZANU PF Youth League national executive council must be ratified by the Politburo before taking effect.

He described the reshuffle as undemocratic and warned that it could foster division within the Youth League and undermine confidence in leadership decisions.

Mpofu also reminded Paradza that it is not permissible for a deputy secretary to reverse the decisions of their superior within the Party. Wrote Mpofu:

RESHUFFLE OF THE YOUTH LEAGUE NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COUNCIL Reference is made to the above issue and your letter addressed to the Secretary-General dated the 10th of December 2024 seeking recourse on behalf of the Youth League National Executive Council over the reshuffle of the Youth League National Executive Council. In your subsequent letter addressed to the Secretary for Youth Affairs dated the 10th of December 2024, you have sought to reverse the decision of your superior. This is not permissible as no deputy of any secretary in any organ of the Party can exercise overriding authority over the actions/decisions of the secretary whom he/she deputises. The ZANU PF 2022 Constitution does not allow such insubordinate conduct. Article 3 Section 19(2) of the ZANU PF 2022 NU PF Constitution requires you to observe, respect and abide by the Constitution, policies, rules and regulations of the Party. The Secretary for Youth Affairs is directly appointed by the First Secretary and President and is thus required to have sought guidance and approval for the restructuring from the same office. My office will stand guided by the position given to the Secretary for Youth Affairs by the appointing authority. Accordingly, be advised that this matter will be referred to Party leadership for deliberation and guidance.

