Obert Mpofu Rebukes Machakaire For Unilateral Youth League Reshuffle

On December 10, Machakaire wrote to Paradza, demanding that he withdraw his circular and warning that failure to do so would result in appropriate measures being taken against him.

However, in another twist, on December 11, Mpofu wrote to Machakaire, stating that the reshuffle of the ZANU PF Youth League national executive council must be ratified by the Politburo before it could take effect.

Mpofu rebuked Machakaire for acting unilaterally, calling the move undemocratic and warning that it could create division within the Youth League and erode confidence in leadership decisions.

Reads Mpofu’s letter to Machakaire:

RE: RESHUFFLE OF THE YOUTH LEAGUE NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COUNCIL Reference is made to the above issue and the subsequent letter addressed to the Secretary-General from the Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs, Cde J. Paradza, dated 10 December 2024 seeking recourse on behalf of the Youth League National Executive Council over the reshuffle of the Youth League National Executive Council. The restructuring exercise appears to have been implemented without consulting the National Assembly of the Youth League or the Youth Executive Council or securing ratification from the Politburo or Central Committee, as required by Article 26 Section 330 (2) and (3) of the 2022 Party Constitution. The Secretary’s supervisory powers under Section 88 must be exercised within the confines of constitutional principles, which prioritize democracy and collective leadership. Without explicit authority to remove or restructure elected positions, the directive risks being ultra vires (beyond the powers granted). The restructuring, if perceived as unilateral and undemocratic, may create division within the Youth League and erode confidence in leadership decisions. As such, the Youth League Secretary should have had recourse to the appropriate procedures, instead of a unilateral reshuffle as such actions, undermine democratic principles and collective leadership. There is need to adhere to the ZANU PF Constitution, consultation, and procedural integrity so as to maintain legitimacy, unity, and respect for democratic norms. Therefore, future decisions of this magnitude should involve thorough consultation with the relevant organs of the Youth League and formal ratification by the Politburo or Central Committee. In addition, the rationale and procedures followed for restructuring should be clearly documented to enhance transparency and accountability. Please be advised that, this matter will be referred to Party leadership for deliberation and guidance.

