Phelekezela Mphoko's Passing Leaves Behind Family Strife

According to The NewsHawks, Mphoko’s family has experienced discord, particularly between Mphoko and his son, Siqokoqela, who reportedly feels estranged from both his father and mother, as well as his two sisters.

The family conflict appears to stem from issues related to parentage, business dealings, and financial disputes, leading to a history of infighting.

Siqokoqela no longer believes Laurinda is his mother. His father said she is, but she says he has discovered she is not.

Tensions escalated during Mphoko’s vice presidency, particularly over the Choppies supermarket chain, which resulted in legal troubles for Siqokoqela and his wife, Nomagugu, who faced charges of fraud and extortion in 2018.

Although these charges were later withdrawn, the family continued to battle over control of Choppies and associated finances.

In a separate legal matter, Siqokoqela was arrested last year on charges of rape involving a minor relative, as well as for escaping lawful custody.

He pleaded not guilty but was convicted on all counts, receiving a 20-year prison sentence, which was later overturned on appeal.

Despite this acquittal, the relationship between Siqokoqela and his father had already deteriorated irreparably.

Siqokoqela was explicitly excluded from Mphoko’s will, with the Phelekezela Report Mphoko Foundation stating that Laurinda would take over management of the estate, followed by Daluthando (son of Siduduzo) and Sikhumbuzo.

As Mphoko’s body returns to Zimbabwe for burial at Heroes Acre, the family remains deeply divided, with reports indicating that Siqokoqela may not attend his father’s funeral.

More: Pindula News

