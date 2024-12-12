South Africa Launches New Drones And "Deportation Buses" To Curb Border Jumping

No longer will it be the case that people can move around without us having eyes on them. We want to send a very clear message to people who want to violate South Africa’s emigration laws: for the very first time, you won’t even know that we are seeing you. We are above you, we are around you, and we are watching for infringements along the borderline. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543

In addition to deploying drones, the Department is also implementing the use of body cameras to combat corruption and ensure the safety of officials, including border guards and the defence force.

Meanwhile, the buses will be on the roads, transporting illegal immigrants caught crossing the border back to their home countries. Said Schreiber:

We welcome any traveller, any investor, any tourist, any skilled person who will follow our laws and help us build South Africa. But that is different from people who violate our law and don’t want to comply with our rules. You will find we have a renewed commitment to enforcing the rule of law in South Africa. That is how you create a secure country.

Schreiber revealed that the buses have already deported the first group of 290 illegal miners back to Mozambique.

