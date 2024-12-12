Vendor Raped While Collecting Debt

5 minutes ago Thu, 12 Dec 2024 04:58:49 GMT

A 26-year-old man from Harare, Ignatius Chindudzi, has appeared in court facing serious allegations of raping a vendor who had visited his office to collect a debt.

The case was brought before Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa. According to the State outline, the incident occurred in October when the complainant arrived at Chindudzi’s office in the Central Business District to collect her money.

Upon her arrival, she found Chindudzi alone. When she asked for payment, he asked why she had declined his love proposal.

