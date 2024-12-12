Vendor Raped While Collecting Debt
A 26-year-old man from Harare, Ignatius Chindudzi, has appeared in court facing serious allegations of raping a vendor who had visited his office to collect a debt.
The case was brought before Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa. According to the State outline, the incident occurred in October when the complainant arrived at Chindudzi’s office in the Central Business District to collect her money.
Upon her arrival, she found Chindudzi alone. When she asked for payment, he asked why she had declined his love proposal.
In a troubling turn of events, Chindudzi allegedly stood up, locked the door, and spread a blanket on the floor.
He instructed the woman to lie on the blanket, but she refused.
In a shocking act of violence, Chindudzi then pushed her to the ground and raped her. After the assault, he told his victim that he would return but left the office instead.
The complainant waited nearly an hour for him to return, but when he did not appear, she left the building and returned home.
A few days later, she discovered she had contracted a sexually transmitted infection. Distressed by her situation, she confided in her cousin, who confronted Chindudzi about the incident.
The complainant’s cousin then filed a police report, leading to Chindudzi’s arrest.
More: Pindula News