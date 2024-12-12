ZUPCO Employee Allegedly Rapes Job Seeker, Marries Her, Then Leaves

Manjengwa allegedly raped her and assured her that he would marry her and assist her in securing the job.

After living together for a year, the victim was left devastated when Manjengwa married someone else. This led her to report the alleged rape to the police. Manjengwa was arrested on Tuesday.

Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Harare Province, confirmed the case to H-Metro. He said:

Circumstances are that sometime in December 2023, the complainant went to drop off her Curriculum Vitae at ZUPCO, wishing to apply for a job as a conductor.

The accused person approached the complainant and told her that he could help her get employed.

The accused person asked the complainant to follow him into his office and she agreed.

Whilst in the office, the accused person locked the door and instructed the complainant to give him her National Identification Card.

The accused person told the complainant that he wanted to have sexual intercourse with her first but she refused.

The accused person then pushed the complainant to the floor and raped her once without protection.

After the act, the accused person begged the complainant not to report the matter and promised to marry her.

They stayed together as husband and wife until November this year when the accused person dumped the complainant and married another wife.