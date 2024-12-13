Thunderstorms And Hail Possible As Weather Shifts Across Zimbabwe

5 minutes ago Fri, 13 Dec 2024 15:02:24 GMT

Cloudy, cool, and windy conditions are expected in Manicaland, Masvingo, Matabeleland South, and the southern parts of the Midlands provinces on Saturday morning, according to the Meteorological Services Department (MSD).

The rest of the country is forecasted to experience clear skies and mild weather.

The MSD predicts that much of the country will be partly cloudy and hot, with a possibility of scattered thunderstorms and hail.

Feedback