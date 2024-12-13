Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeWeather and Climate

Thunderstorms And Hail Possible As Weather Shifts Across Zimbabwe

5 minutes agoFri, 13 Dec 2024 15:02:24 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Thunderstorms And Hail Possible As Weather Shifts Across Zimbabwe

Cloudy, cool, and windy conditions are expected in Manicaland, Masvingo, Matabeleland South, and the southern parts of the Midlands provinces on Saturday morning, according to the Meteorological Services Department (MSD).

The rest of the country is forecasted to experience clear skies and mild weather.

The MSD predicts that much of the country will be partly cloudy and hot, with a possibility of scattered thunderstorms and hail.

Heavy rainfall is anticipated in Matabeleland South, the Midlands, Manicaland, and the northern areas of Masvingo provinces.

Overnight, conditions are expected to remain windy and mild, with a chance of thundershowers in the evening.

Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe

WhatsApp: +263715068543

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

MSDMet DepartmentMSD Weather Report

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback