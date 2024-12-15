Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeGeneral

58 Passengers Safe After Mandaza Bus Catches Fire

17 minutes agoSun, 15 Dec 2024 14:00:26 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
58 Passengers Safe After Mandaza Bus Catches Fire

A Mandaza Bus Services coach travelling to Harare was completely destroyed by fire on Sunday morning after experiencing a mechanical fault.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) reported that the incident occurred at the 195-kilometre mark along the Harare-Masvingo road at approximately 10 AM.

The bus was carrying 58 passengers, all of whom managed to escape without injury. The ZRP said:

The ZRP confirms a fire incident involving a Mandaza bus which occurred at the 195-kilometre peg along Harare-Masvingo road on 15/12/24 at around 1000 hours.

The bus which was travelling towards Harare with 58 passengers on board caught fire after developing a mechanical fault and was burnt to shell. All passengers escaped unhurt.

Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe

WhatsApp: +263715068543

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

FireBus Catches FireMandaza Bus Services

2 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback