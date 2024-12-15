58 Passengers Safe After Mandaza Bus Catches Fire

17 minutes ago Sun, 15 Dec 2024 14:00:26 GMT

A Mandaza Bus Services coach travelling to Harare was completely destroyed by fire on Sunday morning after experiencing a mechanical fault.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) reported that the incident occurred at the 195-kilometre mark along the Harare-Masvingo road at approximately 10 AM.

The bus was carrying 58 passengers, all of whom managed to escape without injury. The ZRP said:

Feedback