Four Rhinos, Three Zebras Die From Polluted Water At Lake Chivero

Despite the interventions by veterinarians from the University of Zimbabwe and our Veterinary and Capture Unit, the contamination has also impacted other wildlife in the area resulting in the loss of three zebras, four wildebeests, four fish eagles, as well as goats and cattle from nearby farms.

To mitigate the risk, we implemented measures to deter the animals from drinking from the affected dam by placing salt blocks and game nuts around the park, as well as artificial water points with clean water.

Regrettably, these efforts proved to not be enough, as the animals continued to drink from the lake.

In an effort to address the challenges, we have made temporary corrective measures.

The pollution challenges facing this lake requires a whole-of-government and whole-of- society approach therefore we urge the public and relevant authorities to understand the effects of pollution and to join us in advocating for better environmental practices to protect our biodiversity.

