Major Fire At Zimbabwe National Army Headquarters
A fire extensively damaged the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) headquarters in Harare in the early hours of Sunday morning.
ZNA spokesperson Colonel Alphios Makotore reported that no injuries occurred during the blaze at the army complex located at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks, formerly known as KG6. He said:
The incident occurred in the early hours of December 15, 2024, at around 2:50 AM. Firefighters were dispatched and managed to contain the blaze. There were no reported casualties at the barracks.Feedback
Investigations into the cause of the fire will soon be launched. The ZNA will continue giving updates as more information becomes available.
George Charamba, the Deputy Chief Secretary-Presidential Communications, writing on X, said “damage to buildings and other valuable property was extensive.”
