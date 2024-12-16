Cyclone Chido Expected To Fade Away In 36 Hours

8 minutes ago Mon, 16 Dec 2024 10:14:42 GMT

As of 11 AM CAT on Monday, December 16, Tropical Cyclone Chido was located 154 km north-northwest of Nacala, Mozambique.

According to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC), the cyclone had been moving westward at a speed of 22 km/h (12 knots) over the past six hours.

Satellite imagery indicated that Chido made landfall approximately 28 km south of Pemba, Mozambique at 6 AM on Sunday. Said the JTWC:

