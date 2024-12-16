"Even Your Boss Won't Touch ZiG", Mahere Slams RBZ Over Customer Satisfaction Survey

In response, Mahere argued that the RBZ should issue a public apology instead of inquiring about customer satisfaction, particularly given its failure to fulfill basic responsibilities, such as issuing a timely Monetary Policy Statement.

She also pointed out that the ZiG currency, launched by the RBZ in April 2024, is already out of circulation before the larger denominations were even released. Wrote Mahere on X:

Oh my gosh – the audacity! For a minute I thought it was a parody account. How dare you ask about customer satisfaction when you failed to do the bare minimum of issuing a Monetary Policy Statement on time as is mandatory under the RBZ Act only to launch a dud of a currency that you pretended was backed by gold and is now out of circulation before the big notes were even released? Your incompetence is breathtaking and you owe us an apology. Even your boss won’t take a chance with your ghost currency and gives donations and prizes in USD. The whole of SADC won’t touch it. Everybody is highly dissatisfied. Your silly survey is tone deaf and doesn’t even canvass issues relevant to your actual mandate.

