Israeli Airstrike Claims Life Of Al Jazeera Journalist Ahmad Al-Louh

Al Jazeera condemns the targeted killing of journalist Ahmad Al-Louh by the Israeli occupation forces in Gaza

Al Jazeera Media Network condemns in the strongest terms the killing of its cameraman, Ahmad Baker Al-Louh, 39, by the Israeli occupation forces.

He was brutally killed in an airstrike that targeted a Civil Defence post in the market area of Al-Nuseirat Camp, central Gaza Strip.

He was covering the civil defence forces’ rescue operations of a family that was severely injured in an earlier bombing.

Al Jazeera extends its sincerest condolences to his wife and family. The Network calls on all human rights and media organisations to condemn the Israeli Occupation’s systematic killing of journalists in cold blood, the evasion of responsibilities under international humanitarian law, and to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice.

The killing of Ahmad Al-Louh took place just days after the targeting of his house by Israeli Occupation Forces in the Da’wa neighbourhood of Nuseirat camp, in which it was utterly destroyed.

This crime coincides with the first anniversary of the killing of Al Jazeera cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and the injuring of Wael Al Dahdouh and follows the pattern since the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh in Jenin Refugee Camp in the West Bank in 2022.

Al Jazeera unequivocally condemns the ongoing crimes committed by Israeli occupation forces against journalists and media professionals in Gaza.

This alarming trend demands immediate attention and action from the international community. We urge relevant international legal institutions to take practical and urgent measures to hold the Israeli authorities and all those who are responsible accountable for their heinous crimes and to adopt mechanisms to put an end to the targeting and killing of journalists.

Al Jazeera affirms its commitment to pursue all legal measures to prosecute the perpetrators of these crimes against journalists.

We stand in unwavering solidarity with all journalists in Gaza and reaffirm our commitment to achieving justice for the journalists and prosecuting the killers of more than 196 journalists in Gaza since October 2023, including four of Al Jazeera Media Network’s journalists.

The Network reaffirms its commitment to continuing its coverage of what is happening in Gaza and other Palestinian territories despite the closure of its offices in Jerusalem and Ramallah and the continuing targeting and harassment of its journalists.